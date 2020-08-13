SA records 2,800 new Covid-19 cases as deaths pass 11,000

Of these, KwaZulu-Natal accounted for about 1,000 of the new cases, Gauteng about 500, and the Western Cape about 200.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday that the latest confirmed cases took the national total to 568,919.

Mkhize said that 259 new deaths had been confirmed in the same period, taking the national total to 11,010.

Of the new deaths, 108 were in Gauteng, 74 in KZN, 46 in the Eastern Cape, and 31 in the Western Cape.

“The number of recoveries currently stands at 432,029 which translates to a recovery rate of 75.9%," said Mkhize.

The figures are based on 3,295,434 total tests, of which 16,457 had been done in the past 24-hour cycle.