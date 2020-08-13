Mme Mapoloko wife of deceased IPHC leader Glayton Modise has died
The wife of the late Glayton Modise, the ex-leader of the International Pentecost Holiness Church ()IPHC), has died.
Mme Mapoloko Modise died on August 10 at the Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg. This was confirmed by Siyabonga Mramba, the spokesperson for Tshepiso Modise, the son to the deceased...
