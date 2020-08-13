News

Illicit cigarettes seized as Hawks raid Limpopo warehouse

By TimesLIVE - 13 August 2020
Police raided a warehouse in Mokopane on Wednesday.
Police raided a warehouse in Mokopane on Wednesday.
Image: SAPS

Forty-two boxes containing packs of cigarettes from an assortment of brands including Remington Gold, Royal Express and Pacific Blue, valued at R700,000, have been seized in Limpopo.

The Hawks said the bust was part of “continuous efforts to curb the mushrooming of the illicit cigarettes trade in the province”. 

Officials raided a warehouse in Mokopane on Wednesday. Some of the boxes were found inside a Toyota bakkie parked next to the facility which was also seized.

A 27-year-old suspect has been arrested for dealing in illicit cigarettes and is expected to appear in the Mokopane magistrate’s court on Thursday.

“More operations to address the illicit cigarette trade are going to be conducted,” said the Hawks.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Human hair to the rescue: Hair is being used to soak up Mauritius oil spill
Veteran photographer Charles Pullen describes how he captured the 1990 Northern ...

Most Read

X