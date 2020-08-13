High court slaps down attempt to reclaim car from ex-lover

A woman who allowed her lover to use her car and who pays the installments, insurance and all other costs may not reclaim it after their relationship turned sour, says the high court in Makhanda.

The court found Ronel Smit did not de facto own the car for which she was paying, despite it being registered in her name.

Ronel Smit let her one-time partner Calvin Kleinhans use the new car she had bought using a finance agreement with GMSA Finance.