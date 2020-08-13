Coronavirus infection rate among health workers in SA is 5% — below global average

A total of 27,360 SA hospital workers — which include doctors, nurses, porters and other hospital staff — have contracted Covid-19 since the start of the outbreak.

Two-hundred-and-forty of them have died from the virus, the health ministry announced on Thursday.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said data provided by the provinces had revealed that 21,333 of these infections — 78% — had been reported from employees in the public health sector.