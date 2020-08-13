Businessman answers family’s prayers after house starts falling apart
The dilapidated RDP home falling apart around a Bethelsdorp family reminded businessman Peter Kramer of a cracked home he had lived in 24 years ago — and he didn’t want another family to live like that.
So, he supplied the R130,000 needed to rebuild the house, changing the family’s life immeasurably...
