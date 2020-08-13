News

Armed people enter Belarusian offices of Russian internet firm Yandex

By Reuters - 13 August 2020
A Belarusian law enforcement officer holds a weapon while standing guard outside a detention centre, where people detained during recent protests against the presidential election results are held in Minsk, Belarus August 13, 2020.
A Belarusian law enforcement officer holds a weapon while standing guard outside a detention centre, where people detained during recent protests against the presidential election results are held in Minsk, Belarus August 13, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Russian internet giant Yandex said on Thursday that armed individuals had entered its offices in the Belarusian capital Minsk.

It said it was trying to get more information about the incident.

Security forces have clashed with protesters in Minsk and other Belarusian cities in recent days after a contested presidential election victory by Alexander Lukashenko, the incumbent.  

