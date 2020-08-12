WATCH LIVE | Funeral service of Dr Lungile Pepeta

The funeral service of Dr Lungile Pepeta is being held on Wednesday.

Dr Pepeta's death was announced to Dora Nginza hospital staff members on Friday evening by hospital chief operating officer Dr Jaline Kotze.

Pepeta served at the helm of Dora Nginza's paediatrics department for seven years before being appointed as the dean of Nelson Mandela University's medical school.

As a renowned paediatric cardiologist, he had extensive experience in working with key stakeholders in the health and higher education sector, provincially, nationally, continentally and beyond.

Pepeta was the only paediatric cardiologist in the province’s state hospitals for a long time and trained several specialists during his tenure and introduced a non-invasive procedure to fix heart defects in children.

He left the hospital in 2016 to join NMU as dean of health sciences while continuing with private practice at Netcare Greenacres Hospital.