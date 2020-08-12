Larger than life doctor left imprint on many hearts

He was more than just a paediatric cardiologist when he stepped into a hospital room with his boisterous laugh, infectious smile and larger than life personality, he became a friend.



As he healed the hearts of thousands of children across the province, Dr Lungile Pepeta left a permanent imprint on the hearts of their parents...

