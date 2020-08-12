Eastern Cape Covid-19 deaths may be 8,000 — four times official number

As many as 8,000 people may already have died in the Eastern Cape as a result of Covid-19 — almost four times higher than the government’s official numbers.

While official statistics show that more than 2,200 people in the province have succumbed to the coronavirus to date, researchers have shown how the Eastern Cape, along with the rest of SA, exhibited a high “excess mortality” rate in June and July compared to death figures for the same period in 2018 and 2019.

Covid-19 is the only difference now in the country compared to previous years.

Buffalo City metro has contributed 949 excess deaths to the provincial tally during the period this year.

Excess deaths are the number of observed deaths higher than what would be expected under normal circumstances and based on past records of deaths. This is an important measure for public health specialists to check the impact of the Covid-19 crisis.