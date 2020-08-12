Black pupils at Victoria Park say they are treated unfairly

PREMIUM

Claims of racism and cultural insensitivity at Victoria Park High School in Walmer triggered a protest involving grade 12 pupils that brought classes to a halt on Tuesday.



About 50 current and former pupils and some parents took part in the protest outside the school’s gates, which was triggered by a remark reportedly made by a white teacher last week...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.