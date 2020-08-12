Bentley unleashes tar-shredding 2020 Bentayga Speed

Bentley on Wednesday unveiled to the world its rapid new Bentayga Speed. Built to provide breathtaking performance, the Speed comes equipped with a hand-built 6.0-litre W12 twin-turbocharged engine that delivers 467kW and a monstrous 900Nm worth of torque between 1,500rpm and 5,000rpm.

Bentley claims that these figures will thrust the Bentayga Speed to 100km/h in 3.9-seconds and on to a maximum speed of 306km/h. Not bad considering that this British beast tips the scales at a staggering 2.5 tons.

This special and arguably complex motor also features cylinder deactivation, which helps to reduce fuel consumption out on the open road. Bentley says that the engine control unit will automatically deactivate one complete bank of six cylinders as required. This not only benefits CO2 emissions but realises significant economy gains under part-throttle cruising conditions. Will the average Speed owner care though? We highly doubt it.

To help the Bentayga Speed cope with this added horsepower the Bentley engineers fitted it with no less than four on-road Drive Dynamics modes: Comfort at one extreme, Sport at the other and with Bentley mode – the balanced recommendation of Bentley’s chassis team – alongside a Custom mode for customers who opt to create their own set-up.