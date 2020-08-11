Take a virtual walk with a herd of elephants

Shamwari Private Game Reserve’s virtual safari on World Lion Day on Monday proved so successful that it is presenting another episode in the series, this time to mark World Elephant Day on Wednesday.

This episode, which is live, free and open to anyone who wants to watch, will feature two young elephants being cared for at Shamwari’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre.

In separate incidents, each became separated from their respective herds and were found in a distressed state.

Shamwari’s wildlife veterinarian and nurses’ first task was to treat them for dehydration and malnutrition and restore their health.

During their recovery, they are gradually being introduced to wild elephants to ease their transition into a herd when they are ready to be released.

Wildlife nurse Megan Sinclair said caring for the two during lockdown had been a full-time job, ensuring they were regularly fed, exercised and did not get up to any mischief, such as trying to break into the food store.

Shamwari’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre treats abandoned, ill and injured wild animals before they released back into the wild.

It also operates as an education facility, where visitors get a rare insight into the complex business and day-to-day realities of environmental conservation.

After a virtual tour of the Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre, the television crew will cross to the ranger team in the bush with a herd of wild elephants.

Viewers will get an on-the-ground perspective as the rangers provide commentary and insights into the daily lives of elephants and what is being done at Shamwari and across the continent to conserve these majestic creatures.

Shamwari TV originated when head ranger Andrew Kearney, armed with just a rifle and cellphone, started filming his daily excursions on the reserve and posting them on YouTube.

The reserve is situated about 75km from Port Elizabeth.

The short, insightful videos, where Andrew would get up close with wild animals in their natural habitat and explain their behaviour, habits and social dynamics, quickly gained a loyal following.

That’s when the ranger and hospitality teams decided to launch Shamwari TV.

“Initially these live web broadcasts were a marketing initiative for tour operators and travel agents aimed at keeping Shamwari top of mind while we are in lockdown and unable to accommodate guests,” Shamwari CEO Joe Cloete said.

To view the World Elephant Day special, between 1pm and 2pm on Wednesday, 12 interested parties can register on: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcpduiorz0iHNUD5f0XV2sNxi8umHPS14PZ

— HeraldLIVE