Herald vendor gets surprise gift after newspaper article

By Simtembile Mgidi - 11 August 2020

A pair of old soccer boots, an envelope and a bighearted Port Elizabeth resident are the three elements which an impoverished Helenvale resident said illustrated the generosity of God’s grace towards him.

Linden Dickenson, 30, who has  been a street vendor for The Herald newspaper for the past 10 years,  received a gift of soccer boots and R500 from a Herald reader. ..

