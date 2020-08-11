Herald vendor gets surprise gift after newspaper article
A pair of old soccer boots, an envelope and a bighearted Port Elizabeth resident are the three elements which an impoverished Helenvale resident said illustrated the generosity of God’s grace towards him.
Linden Dickenson, 30, who has been a street vendor for The Herald newspaper for the past 10 years, received a gift of soccer boots and R500 from a Herald reader. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.