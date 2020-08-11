Herald vendor gets surprise gift after newspaper article

A pair of old soccer boots, an envelope and a bighearted Port Elizabeth resident are the three elements which an impoverished Helenvale resident said illustrated the generosity of God’s grace towards him.



Linden Dickenson, 30, who has been a street vendor for The Herald newspaper for the past 10 years, received a gift of soccer boots and R500 from a Herald reader. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.