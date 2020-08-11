Elderly couple beat Covid-19 with prayer — despite underlying illnesses

Despite suffering from cancer, hypertension, diabetes and asthma between the two of them, an elderly Motherwell couple say their faith in God and support from their loved ones was how they survived Covid-19.

Both feel blessed to be alive after falling critically ill with the virus.

Mandi, 86, and his wife Xoliswa Daniso, 71, are now at home recovering after spending weeks at Mercantile Hospital in July.

Their daughter, Linda Daniso Hoza, said her parents may have contracted the virus after one of her nephews — who lives with them — tested positive in May.

“But we cannot be certain that our parents got it from him because he tested and finished his 14 days’ isolation and my parents were tested and their results came back negative, so we relaxed.

“Then my mom started feeling ill early in July and presented several symptoms and was just unwell.

“Then I took them and had them admitted because my dad was also feeling weak,” Hoza said.

She said they subsequently tested positive, but Mandi was discharged and went home to recover in Motherwell while Xoliswa remained in high care and was put on a ventilator at one point.

“Both my parents have illnesses — my dad has prostate cancer and hypertension and my mom is diabetic and asthmatic, but they survived,” she said.

Hoza said after her parents, five more people in the family tested positive, including two of her siblings, but they were all on their way to recovery.