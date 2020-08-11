Dr Lungile Pepeta accorded special provincial official funeral
Renowned paediatric cardiologist Prof Lungile Pepeta will be buried during a special provincial official funeral, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane said on Tuesday.
Pepeta, who died on Friday from Covid-19 complications, will be buried in Mbizana, where he grew up, on Wednesday.
His funeral would be a category 2 official provincial funeral, Mabuyane tweeted.
“Today we announce that President Cyril Ramaphosa has approved to accord Prof Pepeta a send-off befitting his extraordinary deeds. He’ll be buried under the ambit of a special provincial official funeral category 2 in Mbizana, Eastern Cape on Wednesday 12 August 2020. #RIPLungilePepeta.”
The Nelson Mandela University dean of health sciences served as an adviser in the province’s Covid-19 panel of experts advising the province’s fight against the virus.
“Prof Pepeta served in our Covid-19 panel of experts and this is where he was consistently providing valuable inputs passionately every week so that we can make informed decisions. He was an extraordinary human being who did extraordinary work in his short life,” Mabuyane said.
Today we announce that President @CyrilRamaphosa has approved to accord Prof. Pepeta a send-off befitting his extra ordinary deeds. He’ll be buried under the ambit of a Special Provincial Official Funeral Cat. 2 in Mbizana, Eastern Cape on Wed, 12 August 2020. #RIPLungilePepeta pic.twitter.com/uPdlH9dgb8— Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane (@OscarMabuyane) August 11, 2020
Pepeta served at the helm of Dora Nginza’s paediatrics department for seven years before being appointed dean of Nelson Mandela University’s medical school.
He was the only paediatric cardiologist in the province’s state hospitals for a long time and trained several specialists during his tenure, as well as introducing a non-invasive procedure to fix heart defects in children.
He left the hospital in 2016 to join NMU as dean of health sciences while working in private practice at Netcare Greenacres Hospital.
At NMU, Pepeta ushered in preparations for the establishment of the institution’s medical school set to open for applications in 2021.
The paediatric cardiologist was among the Bay’s healthcare professionals at the fore of fighting the spread of Covid-19. He led the NMU health sciences department’s intervention strategies to help mitigate the spread of the virus by producing hand sanitisers and printing face shields for medical and health service teams in the metro.
Pepeta was elected chair of the Council of Medical Schemes in June.
His death sent shock waves through Nelson Mandela Bay and condolences from colleagues, former patients, friends and the general public poured in throughout the weekend.
Many paid their final respects on Sunday during a drive-by memorial service past Pepeta’s home in Summerstrand.
Prof. Pepeta served in our Covid19 Panel of Experts & this is where he was consistently providing valuable inputs passionately every week, so that we can make informed decisions. He was an extra ordinary human being who did extra ordinary work in his short life. #RIPLungilePepeta pic.twitter.com/KVVCSzL2V2— Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane (@OscarMabuyane) August 11, 2020
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.