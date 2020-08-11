Dr Lungile Pepeta accorded special provincial official funeral

Renowned paediatric cardiologist Prof Lungile Pepeta will be buried during a special provincial official funeral, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane said on Tuesday.

Pepeta, who died on Friday from Covid-19 complications, will be buried in Mbizana, where he grew up, on Wednesday.

His funeral would be a category 2 official provincial funeral, Mabuyane tweeted.

“Today we announce that President Cyril Ramaphosa has approved to accord Prof Pepeta a send-off befitting his extraordinary deeds. He’ll be buried under the ambit of a special provincial official funeral category 2 in Mbizana, Eastern Cape on Wednesday 12 August 2020. #RIPLungilePepeta.”

The Nelson Mandela University dean of health sciences served as an adviser in the province’s Covid-19 panel of experts advising the province’s fight against the virus.

“Prof Pepeta served in our Covid-19 panel of experts and this is where he was consistently providing valuable inputs passionately every week so that we can make informed decisions. He was an extraordinary human being who did extraordinary work in his short life,” Mabuyane said.