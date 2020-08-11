Anti-racism protest at Victoria Park High School brings classes to halt
Claims of racism against a teacher at Victoria Park High School in Walmer triggered at protest outside the school premises on Tuesday which brought classes to a halt.
A group of about 50 present and former pupils as well as some parents stood outside the premises while a number of alleged racial incidents at the school were listed to principal Michael Vermaak.
Pupils are protesting at Victoria Park High School this morning over allegations of racism.— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) August 11, 2020
📹 @ecoetzee pic.twitter.com/gJeC6L6WGL
The protest was reportedly triggered by an incident on Friday when a white teacher asked one of her black counterparts to tell black pupils to maintain social distancing during breaks.
According to Betty Maxama, 23, a former pupil at the school who joined the protest, it was not the first time such racial issues had been experienced.
“People have become normalised — it is something everyone is used to,” Maxama said.
A current pupil, Lisa Ngwenze, 18, said pupils felt oppressed at the school and had been told not to be “so sensitive” and to “grow up” when trying to raise their concerns.
“We are dismissed as problematic pupils [when we voice our concerns],” Ngwenze said.
Pupils are protesting at Victoria Park High School this morning over allegations of racism.— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) August 11, 2020
📹 @ecoetzee pic.twitter.com/Huq99IVvBW
Addressing Vermaak, Ngwenze listed a number of alleged racial incidents and read out a list of demands.
These included the eradication of the school’s hair policy, issues related to religion and other cultural practices as well as purported bias at the school.
Vermaak said he respected the peaceful protest and promised to work with the pupils in addressing their concerns.
“We are wanting to work together [and] we are happy to address the issues raised,” Vermaak said.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.