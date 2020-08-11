Anti-racism protest at Victoria Park High School brings classes to halt

The protest was reportedly triggered by an incident on Friday when a white teacher asked one of her black counterparts to tell black pupils to maintain social distancing during breaks.

According to Betty Maxama, 23, a former pupil at the school who joined the protest, it was not the first time such racial issues had been experienced.

“People have become normalised — it is something everyone is used to,” Maxama said.

A current pupil, Lisa Ngwenze, 18, said pupils felt oppressed at the school and had been told not to be “so sensitive” and to “grow up” when trying to raise their concerns.

“We are dismissed as problematic pupils [when we voice our concerns],” Ngwenze said.