WATCH | Nahoon boardwalk in flames, arson suspected
A blaze destroyed a section of the Nahoon boardwalk on Monday morning. According to voluntary Nahoon Point Nature Reserve Management Committee chair Kevin Cole, indications are that the fire started at the lookout platform.
“The fire spread from the lookout platform to the boardwalk. Luckily, only a little bit of the bush was damaged and the remainder is intact. Two brilliant firefighters got the fire under control.”
Cole said that about 28m of the boardwalk and a large part of the lookout platform went up in flames as the fire fanned eastward.
Part of East London's Nahoon boardwalk in flames on Monday morning. pic.twitter.com/HTy9pAMAYx— Dispatch AFRICA (@africa_dispatch) August 10, 2020
“It will take time to repair but we hope to get it ready as it is whale watching season. It's also a place where people are allowed to walk on the beach and it's also wheelchair friendly,” he said.
The boardwalk was refurbished in November 2019.
Cole was part of the team that designed the boardwalk which has been in existence since 2005.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage, but arson is suspected. Cole said a forensic report will be done.
