WATCH | Nahoon boardwalk in flames, arson suspected

A blaze destroyed a section of the Nahoon boardwalk on Monday morning. According to voluntary Nahoon Point Nature Reserve Management Committee chair Kevin Cole, indications are that the fire started at the lookout platform.

“The fire spread from the lookout platform to the boardwalk. Luckily, only a little bit of the bush was damaged and the remainder is intact. Two brilliant firefighters got the fire under control.”

Cole said that about 28m of the boardwalk and a large part of the lookout platform went up in flames as the fire fanned eastward.