WATCH | Metro policewomen do the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge

Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said 12 female members were recently promoted to the level of superintendent.

“This was a historic moment for metro, as it is the first time we have so many woman promoted within our ranks. We would like to commend our ladies in blue who have an important role to play in police.”

He said the newly promoted members have been placed in “strategic” positions.

“We will continue to promote women within metro police,” said Sewpersad.

TimesLIVE