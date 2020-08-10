News

WATCH | Metro policewomen do the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge

By Orrin Singh - 10 August 2020
Durban metro cops celebrating Women's Day. They got into the groove by doing their take on the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge.
Durban metro cops celebrating Women's Day. They got into the groove by doing their take on the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge.
Image: Screenshot

Members of eThekwini's Metro Police joined in on the global trend and danced to Master KG's renowned track Jerusalema on Monday.

As part of their Woman's Day celebrations, metro police members conducted an “all ladies” roadblock at South Beach, headed by Superintendent Zama Dlamini.

Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said 12 female members were recently promoted to the level of superintendent.

“This was a historic moment for metro, as it is the first time we have so many woman promoted within our ranks. We would like to commend our ladies in blue who have an important role to play in police.”

He said the newly promoted members have been placed in “strategic” positions.

“We will continue to promote women within metro police,” said Sewpersad.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Veteran photographer Charles Pullen describes how he captured the 1990 Northern ...
August 1990: Remembering Port Elizabeth's Northern Areas uprising

Most Read

X