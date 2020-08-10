News

Two arrested after robbery turned into rape ordeal for women in Graaff-Reinet

By Iavan Pijoos - 10 August 2020
Police said three of the women were allegedly raped at knife-point during the robbery.
Police said three of the women were allegedly raped at knife-point during the robbery.
Image: 123RF/Markus Schnessl

Two men were arrested for allegedly raping three women after robbing them at Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape.

Police spokesperson Capt Bradley Rawlinson said six women were on their way home from work in Wolwas on Friday evening when they were attacked by two men brandishing knives. They were robbed of their belongings.

Rawlinson said three of the women, aged 25, 30 and 31, were then allegedly raped.

Police arrested two suspects in Asherville and Kroonvale on Saturday.

The suspects, aged 24 and 19, will appear in the Graaff-Reinet magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

© TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Veteran photographer Charles Pullen describes how he captured the 1990 Northern ...
August 1990: Remembering Port Elizabeth's Northern Areas uprising

Most Read

X