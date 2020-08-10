Legendary broadcaster Bob Mabena has died
Legendary radio and TV personality Bob Mabena has died at age 51.
Power FM confirmed the news in a statement on Monday evening.
“It is with deep grief and pain that we announce that POWER 98.7 Breakfast Host, Mr Bob Mabena passed away this afternoon, Monday 10 August 2020, from cardiac arrest,” the statement reads.
“The family is coming to terms with his passing and respectfully requests the public to afford them the appropriate space. Further details will be communicated in due course.”
Mabena worked on radio stations such as Metro FM, Kaya FM and Highveld Stereo.
He took SA by storm as the host of popular Studio Mix with Melanie Son (now Bala).
Mabena was the programmes manager for the MSG Group which includes Capricorn FM in Polokwane.
Two weeks ago he released his 12 track compilation album Jammers House Volume 1 in honour of his colourful career that spans over 31 years.
Gallo Record Company’s managing director Rob Cowling confirmed the news to SowetanLIVE on Monday evening.
“Gallo has just heard unconfirmed reports of the death of Bob Mabena. We are trying to confirm but it seems the reports are true and we have lost a true gentleman and radio legend,” Cowling said.
“We are shocked and devastated by the news and were just about to embark on launching his new Jammer House collection together. We extend condolences and thoughts to his family and loved ones left behind.”
The radio fraternity and as a community we lost one of the humblest soul. May his spirit of Black excellence continue to be carried forward #BobMabena #RIPMabena— Sipho Ntuli (@siphon82) August 10, 2020
Bob Mabena was one of the best in business. In 2002 he left Kaya FM and joined 94.7 as its first black afternoon drive show host and easily won the hearts of many. He was the Mandoza of radio. Farewell uncle Bob.— Mpho Sibanyoni (@mphoza248) August 10, 2020
A legend, a gentleman of finesse and unique style. He opened doors for many artists. Rest in Power#BobMabena— Zandile Nemukula (@NemukulaZandile) August 10, 2020
Oh my word this is so crazy. Not so long ago I was editing footage of an interview with Bob Mabena, listening to him speak & share his life journey was so inspirational to watch. 💔 Life man! Wow! My condolences to his family. Rest In Power, Legend 🙏🏼— Sade Giliberti (@SadeGiliberti) August 10, 2020
