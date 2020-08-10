East Cape virus spending tops R1bn

The Eastern Cape provincial government has spent more than a billion rand in the fight against the spread of Covid-19.

Most of the funding had been spent on the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) and for repairs, renovations and refurbishment of health facilities across the province, finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko said in a statement on Monday.

By the end of July, the province had awarded 83 projects to a total value of R582,069,648.25.

A total of 79 contracts were awarded to Eastern Cape-based service providers at a combined value of R525,089,980.85.

In total, 611 service providers were appointed, mainly for PPE-related procurement.

By July 22, all 14 provincial departments and public entities had procured Covid-19 related items to a total of value of R1,199,708,905.01.

The province had striven to apply the local economic development framework, resulting in 497 (73%) of the orders going to Eastern Cape-based suppliers, at a cost of R 875,419,146.29.