Mrs South Africa 2020 celebrates top 50 semi-finalists on Women’s Day

The top 50 Mrs South Africa semi-finalists were revealed on Sunday.

Mrs South Africa, in adapting with the times, conducted a virtual judging process via various online methods at Emperors Palace.

The top 100 semi-finalists were out to impress the official judges: Tatum Keshwa, Matapa Maila and Nicole Capper.

“It was an elevating experience to see how everyone embraced the changes and were adaptable. It is exciting to have made history with the class of 2020 and been part of a 'first' virtual judging,” said Maila.

“The Mrs SA brand keeps evolving and every year we witness phenomenal women become part of this prestigious network and that is what Women's Day and women's month is all about: breaking new grounds and reinventing ourselves.”