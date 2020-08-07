Our loved ones died in vain, say families of uprising victims

The families of those who lost loved ones during the 1990 Northern Areas Uprisings believe their husbands, wives, children and siblings died in vain as there is little to show for their sacrifice — aside from a tombstone at the Papenkuil Cemetery.

Members from only 15 families attended the 30th anniversary of the uprising from the at least 50 families who lost someone at the time.

The ANC Nelson Mandela Bay region hosted the commemoration event on Thursday at the Papenkuil Cementary, where a wreath-laying ceremony took place, with various community and political figures addressing them. .

While those present said they were grateful for the small gathering, the prevailing narrative was that more needed to be done by all spheres of government in recognising the sacrifices of the people who paid the ultimate price for their beliefs.

Missionvale resident George Roberts, 72, said the northern areas had been forgotten in the struggle and their “loved ones died in vain”.

“Nathanial Roberts, my son, was shot — he was 15.

“Even today, it is still sore — I think about him every day, especially during this time.

“The commemoration keeps happening every year, what [ANC regional convener Nceba] Faku is saying isn’t new.

“They always make promises, but nothing ever happens, because we are forgotten,” Roberts said.

Audrey Simon, 70, also from Missionvale said most of the families that lost loved ones in 1990 did not want to go to the commemoration because three decades later there was nothing of substance to show for their sacrifices. .

“We’re going to approach the human rights commission now, because the families are suffering and their children are suffering as well,” Simon said.