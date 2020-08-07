Our loved ones died in vain, say families of uprising victims
The families of those who lost loved ones during the 1990 Northern Areas Uprisings believe their husbands, wives, children and siblings died in vain as there is little to show for their sacrifice — aside from a tombstone at the Papenkuil Cemetery.
Members from only 15 families attended the 30th anniversary of the uprising from the at least 50 families who lost someone at the time.
The ANC Nelson Mandela Bay region hosted the commemoration event on Thursday at the Papenkuil Cementary, where a wreath-laying ceremony took place, with various community and political figures addressing them. .
While those present said they were grateful for the small gathering, the prevailing narrative was that more needed to be done by all spheres of government in recognising the sacrifices of the people who paid the ultimate price for their beliefs.
Missionvale resident George Roberts, 72, said the northern areas had been forgotten in the struggle and their “loved ones died in vain”.
“Nathanial Roberts, my son, was shot — he was 15.
“Even today, it is still sore — I think about him every day, especially during this time.
“The commemoration keeps happening every year, what [ANC regional convener Nceba] Faku is saying isn’t new.
“They always make promises, but nothing ever happens, because we are forgotten,” Roberts said.
Audrey Simon, 70, also from Missionvale said most of the families that lost loved ones in 1990 did not want to go to the commemoration because three decades later there was nothing of substance to show for their sacrifices. .
“We’re going to approach the human rights commission now, because the families are suffering and their children are suffering as well,” Simon said.
He said he was happy with Faku’s speech, in which he said, among other things, that the ANC and the municipality should take care of northern areas residents as they had contributed towards attaining freedom as well.
The ANC in the NMBay is commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Northern Areas Uprising at the Paapenkuil cemetery where wreaths will be laid.— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) August 6, 2020
Family members that have arrived are seen looking at the memorial tombstone for the names of their loved ones, reports @sonic303. pic.twitter.com/KVP1xeXKr1
Lindy Massyn said that after the 21st anniversary of the 1990 uprising they had fought to get a tombstone.
“None of the people who died were talked about, nothing was done for them.
“We are sidelined. I’m not asking for favours, we don’t get jobs nor do our children that are qualified.
“During the lockdown, I made a list of names of some of the families that had family members that passed away in 1990, they didn’t even get food,” she said. .
@sonic303 reports that David Abraham who lost his son in the Northern Areas Uprising said he felt they had made the ultimate sacrifice, but the #ANC had forgotten them.— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) August 6, 2020
“We had investigated to find these families, I was shocked to find out that one old mama only had a bed.”
Faku said in his address that something was wrong if people who were part of the struggle, like David Abrahams who in his opening prayer also said they felt their loved ones had died in vain, felt they had been forgotten.
Faku said next year there needed to be an improved tombstone that would be bigger with photos and dates of birth for the people that died in order for the younger generation to enjoy freedom.
Faku read the names of those that lost their lives while everyone had their fist held up.
“We can’t just call it Northern Areas Commemoration, it needs to be changed into the Northern Areas Massacre — 48 people died in one week deliberately, because of their protest against an injustice.”
“The municipality of the metro must go back to the government of the ANC and fulfil these peoples wishes,” Faku said.
On August 6 1990, about 6,300 people joined in the Northern Areas Co-ordinating Committee (NACC) march against rent increases, housing shortages and to demand the resignation of the Labour Party-dominated Northern Areas Management Committee (NAMC).
They handed over a petition to local government officials.
Marchers then moved to Chatty Senior Secondary School and Greenville Primary where they were addressed.
Police closed off two of the three exits and gave the crowd five minutes to disperse. They fired teargas and the crowd fled in panic.
A series of confrontations between the police and the crowd followed throughout the week.
