Numsa threatens court action to shut VW Uitenhage plant

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) has vowed to approach the Port Elizabeth Labour Court on an urgent basis after its calls for Volkswagen SA to lift the suspensions of some production line workers in Uitenhage were ignored.



Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim said the relief sought via the court could include having the Uitenhage plant shut down...

