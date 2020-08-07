Numsa threatens court action to shut VW Uitenhage plant
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) has vowed to approach the Port Elizabeth Labour Court on an urgent basis after its calls for Volkswagen SA to lift the suspensions of some production line workers in Uitenhage were ignored.
Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim said the relief sought via the court could include having the Uitenhage plant shut down...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.