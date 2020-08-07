News

‘King’ Diko raises ire of AmaBhaca by blocking access road to extend his land

PREMIUM
By lulamile feni - 07 August 2020

Nkosi Thandisizwe Diko, who together with his presidential spokesperson wife Khusela Diko is embroiled in a R125m personal protective equipment (PPE) tender scandal, is a “dictator”, according to residents in KwaBhaca.

More than 50 protesters gathered outside  Diko's Elundzini royal residence in  KwaBhaca  on Thursday, saying they were tired of “corruption”. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Darkie Fiction - Iz'thunzela (Official Music Video)
ENDAWENI EP: THE MAKING (PART 1)

Most Read

X