DA submits Matter of Public Importance to council speaker regarding drought

The DA on Friday submitted a Matter of Public Importance for debate in the council regarding the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s plan to mitigate the drought.

In a media statement DA councillor Masixole Zinto, said he had written to the speaker, Buyelwa Mafaya and requested the debate in terms of rule 28 of council rules, Matter of Public Importance.

“The combined levels of the metro’s main supply dams recently dropped below 17% and Day Zero is now imminent.

“On July 21 I wrote to the self-styled ‘interim’ mayor councillor Thsonono Buyeye requesting him to deliver a report on the metro’s plan of action for when supply dams run dry.

“Councillor Buyeye has deemed it fit not to respond to my letter. Due to low dam levels, the western suburbs of the metro have already experienced significant water interruptions.”

According to Zinto, some areas had to make do without water for days on end. .

“High-lying and peri-urban areas are at significant risk of running dry if steps are not taken — this is a major cause for concern.

“Peri-urban areas in the western suburbs such as Greenbushes and St Albans regularly go without water for days,” Zinto said.

He said if no water could be extracted from the dams, demand would outstrip supply.

Zinto said the additional capacity offered by the new Coegakop Wellfield Treatment Works would be completed only in 2022 and therefore did not provide a solution to the current crisis.

He argued that despite this, the municipality had made no progress in reducing consumption.

Zinto said the DA believed it was its duty to ensure the council kept all residents abreast of developments with regard to the unfolding crisis.

“The Covid-19 pandemic is sweeping through the metro. During this time the provision of water and proper sanitation is of utmost importance,” he said.

- HeraldLIVE