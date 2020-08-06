Witness admits to taking sneakers off murder victim

A 20-year-old man who witnessed the 2018 murder of Selwyn April admitted in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday that after the shooting he removed the shoes of the victim.



After being warned of his rights following his agreement with the state to be a witness under section 204 of the Criminal Procedures Act (CPA), Ryno Kivido, 20, of Kleinskool, said that in the early hours of October 6 2018 he was with murder accused Jerome Kiviets, 26, and a group of other people when April was shot dead...

