Helping hand for accommodation establishments

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has given 96 accommodation facilities retention incentives worth more than R4m.

This was announced by economic development, tourism and agriculture executive director Anele Qaba on Thursday.

Qaba said the metro had received a total of 108 applications from the industry by June 30, which was the closing date.

Some of the applications were declined because businesses had not been paying their commercial rates, were not correctly zoned or did not submit all the relevant documents as per the requirements set out in the application process, he said.

“The investment retention incentives form part of the department’s objectives in trying to keep businesses open and operating in order to protect employment in the city.

“The incentives initiative focused specifically on supporting the tourism accommodation establishments on a local level in order to mitigate loss of revenue caused by the global Covid-19 pandemic.

“Most accommodation facilities in the metro had been struggling due to low to zero occupancy,” he said.

Qaba said qualifying formal accommodation facilities were given investment retention incentives equal to the business (commercial) rates paid to the municipality for a period of three months which is April, May and June.

On Tuesday, the city presented strategic interventions for the city including an economic recovery plan which included the tax and rates incentive for big businesses, assisting distressed firms to access debt-relief from banks and speeding up the development of catalytic projects.

Councillors were given until Friday to make written submissions.

Bay Business Chamber CEO Nomkhita Mona welcomed the move.

However, she said the chamber was concerned that the tax and rates incentives only covered big businesses and did not extended to relatively smaller enterprises.

“By their very nature, SMMEs generally do not have deep financial reserves to shield themselves from economic turbulence.

“The formal SMME sector plays a significant role in the city’s economy in terms of job creation and spurring economy-wide efficiency.

“As such, the proposed strategic intervention, especially with tax and rates, should include small- and medium-sized businesses to ensure their long-term sustainability.

“Realistically, the debt-relief programme consisting of reducing rates could be a quick win if its implementation is rolled out immediately.

“Not only will it save thousands of jobs in the metro, but will also set the wheels in motion for the broader recovery plan to be implemented,” Mona said.

Mayoral committee member for economic development Marlon Daniels said: “Though there was support for some tourism establishments from national government, they could not assist everyone and the support was simply not enough to ensure that these businesses do not close.

“As local government, we had to look at identifying opportunities on how the city could support the sector and thus the investment retention incentives were offered.

“Hopefully we can get tourism back up and running soon without too much damage to the sector.”

During the virtual workshop on Monday, Qaba said his department had asked that R30m be allocated in the upcoming adjustment budget for various recovery programmes, including the proposed change in the investment incentive policy.

