News

Eastern Cape is 'killer kids' capital of SA

PREMIUM
By Gugu Phandle - 06 August 2020

Eastern Cape children, especially teenagers in rural areas, are more likely to kill than those in other parts of the country.

The annual crime statistics show that for the past three years the highest number of murders committed by children have occurred in the province...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

August 1990: Remembering Port Elizabeth's Northern Areas uprising
Veteran photographer Charles Pullen describes how he captured the 1990 Northern ...

Most Read

X