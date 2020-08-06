DA lays perjury complaint over e-learning contract
DA Eastern Cape MPL Yusuf Cassim on Thursday laid a complaint of perjury against Eastern Cape department of education head Themba Kojana in relation to the R400m contract for leasing of tablets to grade 12 pupils.
The department has, however, welcomed the move, saying it would provide the opportunity to openly air the matter in a court of law so that it can be finally put to rest and halt what it says is “grandstanding” on the matter by the DA...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.