DA lays perjury complaint over e-learning contract

DA Eastern Cape MPL Yusuf Cassim on Thursday laid a complaint of perjury against Eastern Cape department of education head Themba Kojana in relation to the R400m contract for leasing of tablets to grade 12 pupils.



The department has, however, welcomed the move, saying it would provide the opportunity to openly air the matter in a court of law so that it can be finally put to rest and halt what it says is “grandstanding” on the matter by the DA...

