ConCourt dismisses Rob Packham's application to appeal 22-year jail term

The Constitutional Court has dismissed Rob Packham's application for leave to appeal his 22-year jail sentence for his wife's murder.

In June 2019, the Western Cape High Court sentenced Packham for the murder of his wife Gill and for defeating the administration of justice. The court ordered that the sentences run concurrently, making his effective sentence 22 years.

In the same month, Packham filed an application for leave to appeal his conviction, which was subsequently dismissed. He then approached the Supreme Court of Appeal to appeal his conviction, but that was also rejected.