Booysen Park man killed in mob attack

Bethelsdorp police are seeking the community’s assistance in finding suspects allegedly involved in a mob justice attack in which a 24-year-old Booysen Park man was killed.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said police responded to a complaint of mob justice being meted out in Norkie Street, Booysen Park, at about 8.45pm on Wednesday.

On arrival they found the naked body of a male, later identified by his aunt as Athenkosi Fushane, lying in the empty street.

According to Naidu, Fushane had sustained a wound to the back of his head and his clothing had been burnt off of his body.

“A few metres away from him ashes were smouldering. The deceased’s clothes were burnt off his body,” Naidu said.

A case of murder is under investigation and anyone who can assist police in tracing the suspects is asked to contact SAPS Bethelsdorp on 041-404-3005, Crime Stop 08600-10111 or their nearest police station.

Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner, Major General Thembisile Patekile, condemned the attack.

“Mob justice is not the solution and will not be tolerated.

“The community need to work with the police and report all [suspected] criminal behaviour to law enforcement, and stop acts of vigilantism,” Patekile said.

- HeraldLIVE