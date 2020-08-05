R4m VWSA donation pushes PE lab testing rate up to 3,000 a day

“We need to be able to trace the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic to fight it — the faster we act, the better we can keep it from spreading further.

“That is why it is absolutely crucial for the NHLS to have the capability to analyse tests and deliver results quickly,” Schaefer said.

Mabuyane said VWSA had made if difficult for the provincial government to ask for more as the company had been so proactive in its approach to assist in combating Covid-19.

“I appreciate their focus on talking less and doing more,” he said.

“I am certain the greatest reward we can give VWSA is to use this donation effectively to preserve as many lives as possible during this pandemic.

“We believe this is not a far-fetched reward to pursue as our resolve is lifted by the emerging positive trends in our epidemiological data.”

Mabuyane said there had been a reduction in the number of new cases recorded in the province, with the figure now standing at fewer than 1,000 a day.

“In the Eastern Cape, we are currently dealing with just over 6,465 active cases now and the majority of these cases are in Nelson Mandela Bay and the Buffalo City metro.

“Our teams are working around the clock attending to these cases.

“The reduction was observed in all districts in the province.

“Buffalo City Metro had a 49.8% reduction in the number of newly reported cases, followed by OR Tambo (41.1%), Sarah Baartman (40%) and Nelson Mandela Bay (35.9%),” he said.

In July, the health department introduced a new testing strategy, focusing testing on hospital patients, their immediate contacts, those showing symptoms and hospital staff.

All community and mobile testing sites in the metro were closed.

Asked if this new testing strategy did not influence the reduction in reported cases, health boss Mbengashe said no.

“There was a big outcry that the NHLS was being overrun by tests due to mass screening and testing.

“This was us literally going to the communities and asking them if they’ve got symptoms.

“Our positive rate, our yield, has not changed.

“Our yield is about 20%-23% and this means for every 100 people we test, 23 test positive.

“We’re not missing people who are positive,” he said.

While there was a reduction, Mabuyane cautioned that there was a level of social-distancing fatigue in the metro.

“We have seen people socialising as if there is no pandemic in our midst.

“That is why this metro [Nelson Mandela Bay] is an epicentre of the province.

“We commend the leadership of the metro for quickly setting up multi-stakeholder ward-based command councils in the hot-spot wards, particularly in KwaNobuhle and Motherwell.

“These structures are critical in giving communities the responsibility to stop the spread of the virus and to promote behavioral change in their own settings,” Mabuyane said.

- HeraldLIVE