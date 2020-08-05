Molefe, Singh slam Eskom's attempts to make them pay back the money

Two former Eskom executives implicated in state capture at Eskom have reacted with anger and bemusement at the news that the electricity utility and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) have initiated steps to recover the money.

Eskom said in a statement on Monday that it had applied for a summons in the high court in Pretoria to recover funds from former Eskom executives and board members, along with members of the Gupta family and their associates.

Former Eskom group CEO Brian Molefe, CFO Anoj Singh, former group executive of generation Matshela Koko and company secretary Suzanne Daniels are among the erstwhile executives named in the Eskom statement.

“I think it’s a singular act of cowardice,” said Molefe.

“They went to court and I presume put in the particulars of what their claim entails. And before we could have sight of their summons, they issued a press statement. That puts us in the position of having to respond to queries without having seen the documents.”