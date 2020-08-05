Lifeline for Bay economy as rates incentives on the cards for big business

The establishment of an economic recovery task team, tax and rates incentives for big businesses, assisting distressed firms to access debt-relief from banks and speeding up the development of catalytic projects.



These are just some of the strategic interventions proposed in Nelson Mandela Bay’s economic recovery plan, presented to political parties at a virtual workshop on Tuesday...

