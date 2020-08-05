Lifeline for Bay economy as rates incentives on the cards for big business
The establishment of an economic recovery task team, tax and rates incentives for big businesses, assisting distressed firms to access debt-relief from banks and speeding up the development of catalytic projects.
These are just some of the strategic interventions proposed in Nelson Mandela Bay’s economic recovery plan, presented to political parties at a virtual workshop on Tuesday...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.