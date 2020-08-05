News

Life sentences for pair guilty of Schoenies murders

PREMIUM
By Devon Koen - 05 August 2020

Their crimes were so barbaric and merciless that the only appropriate sentence would be life behind bars.

These were the sentiments of a Port Elizabeth High Court judge who   sentenced Mbuyiseli Pikoli, 38, and Vuyani Sifunda, 23, to three life sentences plus an additional 43 years on Wednesday for the brutal murder of three elderly people over two days during September 2017...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Massive Beirut blast leaves at least 10 dead, hundreds injured
Remembering the 1990 Northern Areas uprising

Most Read

X