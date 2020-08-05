Life sentences for pair guilty of Schoenies murders

PREMIUM

Their crimes were so barbaric and merciless that the only appropriate sentence would be life behind bars.



These were the sentiments of a Port Elizabeth High Court judge who sentenced Mbuyiseli Pikoli, 38, and Vuyani Sifunda, 23, to three life sentences plus an additional 43 years on Wednesday for the brutal murder of three elderly people over two days during September 2017...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.