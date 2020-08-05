Injured airlifted to hospital as bullets fly in Tshwane

Several people have been wounded in a shoot-out in the vicinity of the Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria.

Gauteng provincial health department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said on Wednesday that the incident happened in the vicinity of forensic pathology services opposite the hospital.

Kekana said they were still awaiting further details.

Best Care Emergency services spokesperson Xander Loubser, who was on the scene, told TimesLIVE that two police officers were being airlifted to Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg.

“I am on the roof of the hospital waiting for the helicopter to land and transport the police officers to Milpark. I can confirm that more than five people had been shot and there are fatalities, but the scene is too chaotic to give an exact number now,” said Loubser.

“More details will be made available later.”

Police could not immediately confirm the shooting.

This is a developing story.