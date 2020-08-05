Heated arguments at church attack bail application, ruling next week

Judgment in the bail applications of 42 suspects linked to the murders in the International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) in Zuurbekom will be handed down next Tuesday.

On Wednesday lawyers representing the 42 men accused of the attack at the Modise church last month wrapped up their presentations in the bail applications at the Westonaria magistrate’s court.

Barry Roux, Eric Bryer and Frans Mphatswe argued there was nothing linking their clients to the attack at the IPHC headquarters in Zuurbekom on July 11.

Roux lashed out at the investigating officer Sgt George Maditse, accusing him of failing to explain to the court what police meant when they said they found “a lot of spent cartridges” on the church's property.

“That question was significant but more significant was the evasiveness of his answer. We all know that when you shoot, the cartridge exits the gun and falls substantially in that area. We know it means a lot of shots were fired from the inside of the church. It shows the investigating officer thought he must, at all costs, oppose and answer the question in a way that would be bad for the applicants,” Roux said.

He argued that the accused had gone to the IPHC headquarters to help their colleagues after they were alerted about an emergency.

Roux said the state could not link the accused to the attack as the accused only arrived on the scene when the police were already present.

Five people were killed when a group of armed men attacked other people who were on the church premises in the early hours of July 11. The attack is believed to be part of an ongoing power struggle over the leadership of the church.