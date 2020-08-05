Case against businessman Naadir Abader ready for trial

Investigations into the alleged assault of a radio presenter by her then boyfriend are complete and the state is ready to proceed to trial, a Port Elizabeth court heard on Wednesday.

Businessman Naadir Abader, 33, made a brief appearance in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday morning, where the case was postponed to Thursday for a trial date to be arranged.

The matter will be heard in the district court.

The state must now hand over copies of the docket to defence attorney Danie Gouws to prepare for trial.

Abader, the owner of local security firm Chronicle Protection, was arrested on June 23 after he allegedly kicked and hit his girlfriend of just over a year, Josca Human, after an argument spurred on by jealousy.

The alleged incident took place at his Lorraine home on the evening of June 19.

He faces a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, as well as a charge of malicious damage to property in relation to Human’s cellphone which was damaged during the alleged altercation.

Abader and Human, a 25-year-old beautician, have since terminated their relationship.

Shortly after the incident, Human’s friend had posted pictures of her seemingly bruised and battered face on Facebook.

The social media post — in which other women had also come forward claiming to have been victims of domestic abuse while in a romantic relationship with Abader, went viral before ultimately being deleted.

It is alleged that she fractured her rib and sustained several other injuries to her face, ear and neck.

Abader, who is due back in court on Thursday, is out on bail of R500 with strict conditions that he not make contact with the complainant or interfere in the state’s case.

He denies the allegations.

In 2013, Abader was found guilty of assaulting a male employee. He was sentenced to a fine of R600.

Then, in September 2017, his then girlfriend also reported a charge of assault against him but the case was later withdrawn.

