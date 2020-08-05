Bay has more than enough burial sites, says acting mayor

There should be no concerns over the lack of available land for burials, as the city has 38,000 sites available for burials in Motherwell Cemetery alone, Nelson Mandela Bay acting mayor Tshonono Buyeye said.

Buyeye was speaking at a site visit to Motherwell Cemetry on Wednesday as he attempted to allay doubts over the city’s capacity to cope with an expected surge in Covid-19 deaths as the peak of the virus draws near.

He said there was no crisis but wanted to inspect the site and get a clear picture of how the public health directorate has planned for the spike in numbers.

The city also has two crematoriums.

Public health executive director Sizwe Mvunelwa said a further 366 grave sites were available in KwaNobuhle, Uitenhage, which is considered another hotspot. where 52 deaths were recorded.

Mvunelwa, who joined the mayor along with public health portfolio head Yolisa Pali, said as of Tuesday reports indicated a decrease in the number of Covid-19 related deaths.