News

Arrest warrant issued for King Dalindyebo's son, Prince Azenathi

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 05 August 2020
The Mthatha high court has issued a warrant of arrest for former acting king Azenathi Zanelizwe Dalindyebo.
The Mthatha high court has issued a warrant of arrest for former acting king Azenathi Zanelizwe Dalindyebo.
Image: Lulamile Feni/Daily Dispatch

The Mthatha magistrate's court has issued a warrant of arrest for Prince Azenathi Dalindyebo.

“This is after Mr Dalindyebo and his legal representative failed to appear in court, without an explanation,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali.

Dalindyebo, the former acting king of the AbaThembu, had on June 8 appeared briefly in court on charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and pointing of a firearm.

He was released on warning and his matter was postponed to today.

In July, the Mthatha high court dismissed, with costs, Dalindyebo's application to remain as acting AbaThembu king.

He had asked the court to review Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane’s decision to terminate Azenathi’s tenure as acting king and reinstate his father, Buyel'Ekhaya Dalindyebo.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Massive Beirut blast leaves at least 10 dead, hundreds injured
Kids suffer months of ‘agony’ after school meals cut off

Most Read

X