Acting city boss Mapu orders security to boot out senior manager Nqwazi

PREMIUM

Nelson Mandela Bay acting city manager Mvuleni Mapu has instructed security to kick senior manager Noxolo Nqwazi out of her office and prevent her from entering any municipal buildings.



In a letter sent to the executive director for safety and security, Keith Meyer, on Tuesday, Mapu said he had placed Nqwazi — executive director of sports, recreation, arts and culture, on precautionary leave and that she had defied this instruction by entering her St George’s Park office...

