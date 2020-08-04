WATCH | Illegal beachgoers make a run for it from law-enforcement officials

eThekwini municipality has issued a stern warning to residents that they face the full might of the law if they continue to flock to the city's beaches during lockdown.

This comes after a video of beachgoers scurrying away from law-enforcement officials with their possessions, including surf boards and picnic ware, went viral on Monday.

It is understood the incident took place at a beach north of Durban.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela did not specify whether arrests were made, and did not identify the beach.

He told TimesLIVE: “We can confirm at one of our beaches we had an incident where people flocked there, which is very embarrassing.

“Messages are out there, whether in print or on broadcast media, that we are still under lockdown, and as a result we need to ensure we respect the regulations.”

Mayisela said the regulations were not aimed at frustrating people.