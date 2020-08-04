Waiter dies a 'hero' after falling under wheels of thieves' car
A waiter who chased cellphone thieves was killed when he fell under the wheels of their getaway car.
Braden Cannoo, 22, was working at Jakes in Steenberg Village, Cape Town, when the incident happened on Monday evening, said restaurant owner David Ellis.
“A petty theft incident occurred within Jakes where a group of people posing as customers stole a cellphone. A young waiter, Braden Cannoo, responded by following them out to their car,” Ellis said in a Facebook post.
“He jumped on the bonnet of the car speeding through the parking lot. He, unfortunately, slipped under the car as it sped towards the traffic circle in Reddam Avenue [at the US consulate]. Braden sadly succumbed to his injuries.
“We're extending sincere condolences to his family and the entire Jakes staff team who are shocked and saddened by a very tragic incident.”
Cannoo's friend, Nina Devlin, said in a Facebook post that he was “murdered ... while trying to fight against petty injustice and help a complete stranger. He died a hero.”
Devlin said Cannoo, a former pupil of Wynberg Boys' High School, was studying industrial engineering and working part-time at Jakes.
“He was the kindest most compassionate person I have ever had the pleasure of meeting. He was jokingly referred to as a 'mother' because he was always caring for anyone and everyone,” said Devlin
“He always did absolutely anything to help a person in need, even give his life. The world has lost a truly beautiful human being.
“He was my best friend, my first love and my heart for 4.5 years. I love you, Braden Cannoo. Forever and forever, no matter what, just as we promised.”
Devlin said Cannoo's parents, Steve and Heatherlee, and his younger sister, Morag, were heartbroken.
