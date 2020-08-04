The Herald Winter Warmer campaign brings timely relief to those in need

As Covid-19 infection rates climb and job losses soar, The Herald’s Winter Warmer campaign could not come at a better time.

On Monday, The Herald handed over the proceeds of the 2020 campaign to the Missonvale Care Centre and Community Chest.

The donated goods — nonperishable food, beanies, blankets and clothes — were dropped off at The Herald’s offices in Greenacres and at the Walker Drive Shopping Centre, which partnered with the newspaper.

While goods were on Monday delivered to the Missionvale Care Centre and Community Chest, the remainder of the donated goods will be collected by Bay philanthropist Marcelle Wentworth.

“When you go to poor communities you see how important it is to help those in need,” Wentworth said.

“I especially worry about little kids who are most vulnerable and helpless in many situations.”

She has spent more than a decade collecting and donating food, stationery and clothing to schools in the township as well as old age homes.

Wentworth’s beneficiaries include the Phillip Nikiwe Primary School, Phendla Primary School and the Ekuphumleni old age home in Zwide.

The Missionvale Care Centre is a haven for the destitute, with a particular focus on those living with HIV/Aids. The centre includes the Normyole Primary School, which accommodates 268 pupils from grades R to 7.

The centre’s marketing manager, Linda van Oudheusden, said the Covid-19 pandemic had intensified the need for non-profit services in Missionvale as many families had lost their income.

“What we’ve seen in Missionvale as a result of this pandemic is a sharp increase in the need for our services as a lot of people, including those who didn’t need our services before, can no longer sustain themselves without income.

“I think it’s crucial to look out for one another, especially at a time like this, and we are very grateful to The Herald for opening up this platform,” Oudheusden said.

She said the donations would help sustain the centre’s various facilities such as the clothing warehouse, the school, nutrition and wellness unit and more.

The Community Chest works with communities to facilitate solutions to pressing social needs with a focus on health, community development, skills development and education.

