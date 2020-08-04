KZN food store told to donate essential goods for hiking price of maize meal

Cambridge Food in Jozini, northern KwaZulu-Natal, has been ordered to donate to a charity organisation for charging excessive prices for maize meal.

The Competition Tribunal has confirmed as an order a consent agreement between the Competition Commission and the company.

In terms of the order, Cambridge Food Jozini has agreed to reduce its gross profit margin on the 25kg Top White maize meal for the duration of the state of the national disaster, the commission said.

The store also agreed to donate essential goods to the Siyaphambili Qondile home-based care project 1, to the value of R24,947.

“This follows a complaint received in April indicating that Cambridge Food Jozini had increased its gross profit margins on the 25kg Top White maize meal during April in contravention of the Competition Act, read together with regulation 4 of the Consumer Protection Regulations,” said the commission.