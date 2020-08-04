Fraud charges dropped against textile import boss

PREMIUM

Nearly a year after he made his first court appearance, the state has withdrawn all fraud charges against a former Port Elizabeth businessman accused of stealing from a multimillion-rand clothing and textile import firm.



The former general manager of Blue Bean Trading Enterprise, Zeyn Essop, said he had always been confident the allegations would not stand up in court and it was just a pity it had taken so long for the case to be resolved...

