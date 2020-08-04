Fraud charges dropped against textile import boss
Nearly a year after he made his first court appearance, the state has withdrawn all fraud charges against a former Port Elizabeth businessman accused of stealing from a multimillion-rand clothing and textile import firm.
The former general manager of Blue Bean Trading Enterprise, Zeyn Essop, said he had always been confident the allegations would not stand up in court and it was just a pity it had taken so long for the case to be resolved...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.