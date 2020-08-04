Eastern Cape artists excel at virtual National Arts Festival

PREMIUM

Eastern Cape artists have left their mark on the first ever virtual National Arts Festival, claiming several accolades at the online Standard Bank Ovation awards ceremony.



During the ceremony, which was live-streamed on Facebook, 45 winners of Standard Bank Ovation awards were honoured and the overall winners of the gold, bronze and silver categories were announced...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.