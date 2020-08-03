Want to keep our kids home from school? Not so fast
If you don’t want to send your child back to school out of fear of the coronavirus, you will need to get permission from the provincial education department to keep them at home.
And, the application for either full or partial exemption from compulsory school attendance must be accompanied by a commitment from the parent that they will take full responsibility for the child’s continued learning at home...
